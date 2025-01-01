Mizzou football fans should arrive early for tonight’s opener; look for heavy traffic across Columbia

Mizzou officials are encouraging Tiger football fans to arrive early for Thursday evening’s season opener at Faurot in Columbia against Central Arkansas.
Mizzou officials say the $250-million Memorial Stadium Centennial project construction will impact pedestrian flow and gate entry. They also remind you that Memorial Stadium is a cashless venue. Credit cards are the only form of payment accepted at concession stands.
The stadium improvement project was approved by the UM Board of Curators in 2024.
Gates open to all fans two hours prior to kickoff this season, which means gates at Faurot will open at 4:30 today. Kickoff for tonight’s game is at 6:30.