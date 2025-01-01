Mizzou football fans should arrive early for tonight’s opener; look for heavy traffic across Columbia

Mizzou officials are encouraging Tiger football fans to arrive early for Thursday evening’s season opener at Faurot in Columbia against Central Arkansas.

Mizzou football fans at Faurot at the Boston College game in 2024 (September 14, 2024 file photo courtesy of 939 the Eagle’s LG Patterson)

Mizzou officials say the $250-million Memorial Stadium Centennial project construction will impact pedestrian flow and gate entry. They also remind you that Memorial Stadium is a cashless venue. Credit cards are the only form of payment accepted at concession stands.

Mizzou cheerleaders and fans cheer Mizzou on during a game against Murray State in 2024 at Faurot (August 29, 2024 file photo courtesy of 939 the Eagle’s LG Patterson)

The stadium improvement project was approved by the UM Board of Curators in 2024.

Gates open to all fans two hours prior to kickoff this season, which means gates at Faurot will open at 4:30 today. Kickoff for tonight’s game is at 6:30.