Mizzou football heading to the Music City Bowl in Nashville on December 30

The Missouri Tiger football team will be heading to Nashville to play Iowa in this month’s TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook throws a pass against Boston College at Faurot Field in Columbia on September 14, 2024 (file photo courtesy of Zimmer’s LG Patterson)

Kickoff between the 9-3 Tigers and Iowa will be on Monday December 30 at 1:30 pm, with live coverage on both ESPN and on the Central Bank Tiger Radio Network from Learfield.

Mizzou has moved up three slots in the new Associated Press (AP) college football poll: they’re ranked at #19. Mizzou and 8-4 Iowa meet for the first time since 2010. The Tigers are led by senior quarterback Brady Cook, who is 25-13 as a starter. Cook, a St. Louis Chaminade product, is tied with Brad Smith for the second-most wins in program history.

The Hawkeyes play in the Big 10 and are coached by Kirk Ferentz, who is the longest-serving coach in college football. It’s his 26th season at Iowa. Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz says it’s an honor to be selected to play in the Music City Bowl, adding that Nashville is a great market for Mizzou alumni and the fanbase. He says he’s thankful to get to coach this special group of men for one more game this season.

