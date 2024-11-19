Mizzou football to battle Mississippi State Saturday in Starkville

The Missouri Tigers will face another loud road environment Saturday afternoon, when they battle the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.

Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz in Columbia (July 29, 2023 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

It’s one of the loudest venues opposing teams face in the Southeastern Conference, due to the cowbells from fans at Scott field.

Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville was built in 1914 (photo courtesy of Mississippi State Athletics website)

Mizzou is coming off last week’s heartbreaking 34-30 loss to #21 South Carolina at Williams-Brice. Eliah Drinkwitz’s Tigers are 7-3 and 3-3 in the SEC. While Jeff Lebby’s Bulldogs are 2-8 and 0-6 in the SEC, Coach Drinkwitz notes State has had one of the toughest schedules in the conference this year. Coach Drinkwitz says the Bulldogs are improving every week, and that Coach Lebby has done an excellent job of staying the course.

The Bulldogs are led by standout wide receiver and punt returner Kevin Coleman Jr., who starred at St. Mary’s high school in St. Louis. Coleman has caught a pass in 36 of 36 games he’s played in, and he’s also on the 2024 Biletnikoff award and Paul Horning Trophy watch lists.

You can hear Saturday’s game between your Missouri Tigers and Mississippi State on the Central Bank Tiger Radio Network from Learfield on Zimmer sister stations KTGR (FM 105.1 and AM 1580) and KCMQ (FM 96.7). Kickoff is set for 3:15, with pregame coverage on the network starting at 1:15. Mike Kelly, former Mizzou star Howard Richards and Chris Gervino have the call from Starkville.