Mizzou football to host eight home games in 2025

Eliah Drinkwitz’s Missouri Tiger football team will open the 2025 season with six straight home games at Faurot Field.

Mizzou football coach Eliah Drinkwitz coaches in a game in 2024 at Faurot Field in Columbia (file photo courtesy of Zimmer Communications’ LG Patterson)

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) released the football schedule on Wednesday. Mizzou will be hosting eight home games at Faurot in 2025, which is a first in program history.

The Tigers will open 2025 at home against Central Arkansas on Saturday August 30. They’ll host former Big 8 and Big 12 rival Kansas the following week. The Tigers and Jayhawks haven’t played in football since 2011. The Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M also travel to Faurot in 2025.

The 9-3 Tigers have one game left in the 2024 season: they’ll face Iowa on December 30 in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville. It will be a 1:30 kickoff at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. There will be live coverage that day on both ESPN and on the Central Bank Tiger Radio Network from Learfield.