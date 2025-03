Mizzou has cornered the market on advanced college degrees

Would you like to see your college kid end up as a lawyer or a doctor? If they want an M-D degree or a Juris Doctorate, Mizzou is the only game in town. Lawmakers are being asked to change that policy.

M-U Law School legend Tom Strong backs a plan to allow other state schools like Southeast Missouri State and the University of Central Missouri to offer specialized degrees as well.