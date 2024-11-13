Mizzou men’s basketball hosts Mississippi Valley State tonight

The Missouri Tiger men’s basketball team finishes its three-game homestand Thursday evening, when they host Mississippi Valley State at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Mizzou men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates attends the bipartisan NIL bill-signing ceremony at Mizzou’s Memorial Stadium (August 15, 2023 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Tipoff is set for 6:30 on Norm Stewart Court. Dennis Gates’ Tiger team is 2-1 and they’ve won two straight. Caleb Grill scored a career-high 33 points on Monday against Eastern Washington, and the Tigers are averaging almost 79 points a game.

The Delta Devils are 1-1.

You can hear tonight’s game on the Central Bank Tiger Radio Network from Learfield, on Zimmer sister stations KTGR (FM 105.1) and KCMQ (FM 96.7). Mike Kelly and Chris Gervino will be courtside to call the action.