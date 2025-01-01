Mizzou men’s basketball team to battle #5 Florida tonight in Gainesville

Dennis Gates’ Missouri Tiger men’s hoops team aims for its first top-five true road win since 2012 when they battle #5 Florida Tuesday night in Gainesville.

Mizzou men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates celebrates after a big senior day win on March 4, 2023 against Ole Miss at Mizzou Arena (March 4, 2023 file photo courtesy of Mizzou Athletics associate director for strategic communications Jason Veniskey)

Mizzou has won two straight conference games, beating LSU and Vanderbilt. Two Tiger stars, Tamar Bates and Caleb Grill, are within 30 points of 1,000 for their career. Todd Golden’s Gators are 15-1 overall and 2-1 in the SEC: they’re led by standout Walter Clayton Jr, who averages 17 points a game.

Tipoff tonight in Gainesville is set for 8 o’clock central time. You can hear tonight’s broadcast on the Central Bank Tiger Radio Network on Zimmer sister stations KTGR (FM 100.5 and AM 1580), KCMQ (FM 96.7) and on Jefferson City’s Newsradio 950 KWOS. Mike Kelly and Chris Gervino have the call.