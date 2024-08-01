Mizzou men’s basketball team upsets #1 Kansas in Border War game

The red-hot Missouri men’s basketball team has won eight straight games, after upsetting #1 Kansas 76-67 Sunday afternoon at Mizzou Arena.

Columbia’s Mizzou Arena is the home of the Tigers (2022 file photo courtesy of University of Missouri Athletics associate director Jason Veniskey)

The arena was loud the entire game, as the two teams renewed a heated rivalry that dates to 1907. Dennis Gates’ Tigers had three players in double figures. Tamar Bates leads Mizzou with 29 points, while Mark Mitchell had 17 points and Anthony Robinson scored 11. Mizzou led 39-25 at halftime and that cushion helped, because Bill Self’s Jayhawks outscored the Tigers 42-37 in the second half.

Mizzou improves to 8-1 on the year. Kansas’ five-game winning streak in the series has been snapped.

The Jayhawks were led by graduate center Hunter Dickinson, who scored 19 points. He’s the nation’s leading active scorer. Kansas guard Dejuan Harris, a Columbia Rock Bridge graduate who leads the Big 12 in assists per game, scored 13 points and added five assists.