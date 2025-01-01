Mizzou men’s hoops team beats Vandy before sellout crowd; Tigers get #8 Florida Tuesday night

The Missouri men’s basketball team has won its 13th straight home game, beating Vanderbilt 75-66 before a sellout crowd Saturday afternoon at Mizzou Arena.

Mizzou Arena is located in Columbia (file photo courtesy of Mizzou Athletics director of strategic communications Jason Veniskey)

Dennis Gates’ Tigers improve to 13-3 on the season and 2-1 in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). Kansas City, Kansas product Mark Mitchell led Mizzou with 19 points and seven rebounds. Anthony Robinson II added 15 points for the Tigers. Mizzou was ten of 24 from three-point range, which is about 42 percent.

Mizzou returns to action tomorrow (Tuesday) night in Gainesville against #8 Florida. Tipoff is set for 8 pm central time.