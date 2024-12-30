Call In:
Mizzou rallies in fourth quarter to beat Iowa in thrilling Music City Bowl

Mizzou freshman kicker Blake Craig’s two 50-yard plus field goals in the fourth quarter were huge, as the #19 Tigers came from behind to beat Iowa 27-24 in Monday’s Transperfect Music City Bowl in Nashville.

Mizzou football coach Eliah Drinkwitz in Columbia (July 29, 2023 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Craig connected from 51 and 56 yards in the fourth quarter, as Mizzou finishes the 2024 season 10-3. Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook, a Chaminade product, earns the game MVP honors, finishing the game 18 of 32 for 287 yards and two touchdowns. Cook is the first Mizzou quarterback to start in four straight bowl games, and finishes his career 27-13 as a starter. He’s the second-winningest quarterback in Mizzou history behind Chase Daniel, who had 30 wins.

The Hawkeyes led 24-21 in the fourth quarter, before the Tigers came back.

