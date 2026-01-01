Mizzou running back Ahmad Hardy in stable condition in Mississippi, after being shot Sunday

University of Missouri star running back Ahmad Hardy is recovering from a gunshot wound at a concert in Mississippi.

Mizzou Athletics says Hardy was shot early Sunday morning and that he’s undergone surgery in Mississippi and is in stable condition. Mizzou Athletics says Hardy is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans.

“We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support,” Mizzou Athletics’ statement says.

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy carried the ball at Faurot against Mississippi State 25 times for 300 yards and had three touchdowns (November 15, 2025 file photo courtesy of Mizzou Athletics)

Mizzou Athletics says Hardy’s timeline for return to football activities is currently unknown. Hardy rushed for 1,649 yards in 2025, setting a Mizzou single-season record.

Hardy is from Oma, Mississippi.