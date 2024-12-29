Mizzou to battle Iowa in Monday’s Transperfect Music City Bowl in Nashville

The #19 Missouri Tigers can finish the season with ten wins by beating Iowa in Monday afternoon’s Transperfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook throws a pass against Boston College at Faurot Field in Columbia on September 14, 2024 (file photo courtesy of Zimmer’s LG Patterson)

Kickoff is set for 1:30 central time. Kirk Ferentz’s Hawkeyes are 8-4 and play in the physical Big 10. Coach Ferentz, who is in his 26th season in Iowa City, is the longest-serving coach in college football.

Eliah Drinkwitz’s Tigers are 9-3, and quarterback Brady Cook is set to become the first Mizzou quarterback to start in four straight bowl games. The St. Louis Chaminade product is 26-13 as a starter and is the second winningest quarterback in Mizzou history, behind Chase Daniel, who had 30 wins.

Mizzou leads the SEC in average time of possession at 33:08. Their defense ranks third in the nation in first downs allowed.

You can listen to today’s broadcast on the Central Bank Tiger Network from Learfield, on Zimmer sister stations Newsradio 950 KWOS, KTGR (FM 105.1 and AM 1580) and KCMQ (FM 96.7). Mike Kelly, former Mizzou star Howard Richards and Chris Gervino have the call. Pregame begins at 11:30 this morning, with a 1:30 kickoff.