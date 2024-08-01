Mizzou to host 63 teams at Columbia’s Gans Creek this weekend

Columbia’s state-of-the-art Gans Creek cross country course and park will be packed today and Saturday for the sixth annual Gans Creek classic.

Columbia’s Gans Creek cross country course (2021 file photo courtesy of Columbia Parks and Recreation)

Mizzou is hosting 63 teams, the largest meet at Gans Creek, which is near Highway 63. Mizzou Athletics says the Gans Creek Classic will finish with high school races for the first time in the event’s history today, running from 4 to 8:30 pm and tomorrow from 7:55 am through the afternoon.

Gans Creek is a 320-acre park that will host the 2025 NCAA cross country championship.