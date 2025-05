Mizzou tuition is going up … and up

Will you still be able to afford to send your kid to your alma mater? Mizzou curators okay a tuition hike. Undergrad tuition will be going up about 5%. That translates to $20 – $25 per credit hour. Graduate tuition will be going up 3 to 5%. Fees are going up at Mizzou, Missouri S and T, UMKC and UMSL. The increases start with the new school year.