Mizzou’s Thanksgiving weekend game against Arkansas sells out; groundbreaking for $250-million improvement project to happen then

Mizzou football’s Thanksgiving Saturday game at Faurot against Arkansas has sold out, which means every Tiger football game at home has been or is sold out this season.

That’s also 12 straight sellouts dating back to 2023. Mizzou athletic director Laird Veatch appeared Tuesday evening on “Tiger Talk” on the Central Bank Tiger Radio Network from Learfield, telling listeners at Bud’s Classic BBQ that the last time Mizzou football sold out an entire season was 1979, which was the Warren Powers era.

This is a rendering of what Mizzou’s planned $250-million Memorial Stadium improvement project would look like (rendering courtesy of Mizzou Athletics senior associate athletic director Ryan Koslen)

Mr. Veatch also briefed host Mike Kelly and listeners about the planned $250-million Memorial Stadium improvement project at Mizzou. Veatch says the groundbreaking will happen during the November 30 Thanksgiving weekend game against Arkansas. The massive project is expected to be finished in 2026, which would be Memorial Stadium’s 100th anniversary.

The UM Board of Curators unanimously approved the project in September. UM System President Dr. Mun Choi says the project will preserve the stadium’s tradition-rich elements while embracing a vibrant future. Mizzou football coach Eliah Drinkwitz predicts the fan experience at Faurot Field will be enhanced by further enclosing the stadium’s north end.

Mizzou officials envision about 160,000 square feet of new construction, including 98,000 square feet that will be enclosed as part of new premium seating areas.