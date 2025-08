Mo – Dot wants your input on a stretch of road through Osage County

Does your daily commute include driving on Highway – 63 through Osage County?. Mo-Dot wants to hear from you. A project that will realign 63 between Highway – 50 and the Maries River is in the works. That dangerous stretch of road has seen nearly 200 crashes over the last ten years with several fatalities. There’s a public hearing set for Westphalia later this month. You call also comment online.