MoDOT making progress on removing rail bridge over I-70 near mid-Missouri’s Kingdom City

State transportation crews and contractors have removed the private rail bridge over busy eastbound Interstate 70 just west of Kingdom City.

MoDOT and Millstone Weber crews work at night to remove part of the private rail bridge over I-70 near Kingdom City (April 2025 photo courtesy of MoDOT’s Lairyn McGregor)

Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) spokeswoman Lairyn McGregor tells 939 the Eagle that crews will try to remove the rail bridge over westbound I-70 this (Friday) evening, weather permitting. Storms, however, are in the forecast for mid-Missouri.

Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Millstone Weber work to remove part of the private rail bridge over I-70 near Kingdom City (April 2025 photo courtesy of Millstone Weber)

Ozark Valley owns the privately-owned rail bridge. MoDOT has worked out an arrangement with the private owner to remove that bridge, as part of MoDOT’s $405-million project to rebuild and six-lane I-70 between Kingdom City and Columbia.