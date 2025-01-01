MoDOT making progress on removing rail bridge over I-70 near mid-Missouri’s Kingdom City

State transportation crews and contractors have removed the private rail bridge over busy eastbound Interstate 70 just west of Kingdom City.
Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) spokeswoman Lairyn McGregor tells 939 the Eagle that crews will try to remove the rail bridge over westbound I-70 this (Friday) evening, weather permitting. Storms, however, are in the forecast for mid-Missouri.
Ozark Valley owns the privately-owned rail bridge. MoDOT has worked out an arrangement with the private owner to remove that bridge, as part of MoDOT’s $405-million project to rebuild and six-lane I-70 between Kingdom City and Columbia.