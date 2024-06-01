MoDOT will switch all Highway 63 traffic in Columbia to northbound lanes overnight, near connector

Missouri transportation officials say all traffic on busy Highway 63 in Columbia will be pushed to the northbound lanes near the I-70 connector starting overnight.

State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe joined Missouri Governor Mike Parson for the I-70 groundbreaking ceremony in Columbia (June 13, 2024 file photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

The state Department of Transportation (MODOT) originally planned to make the switch on Monday, but it’s been delayed for two days. It’s all part of MoDOT’s massive $405-million project to rebuild and six-lane I-70 between Columbia and Kingdom City.

MoDOT plans to build two new bridges on Highway 63 in Columbia, starting during the overnight hours. That means Highway 63 traffic will shift during the overnight hours to a head-to-head configuration while the bridges are built. You are being urged to slow down, and there will be a reduced speed limit.

One of the main changes that will happen during the process is eliminating the stop light in front of the Conley road Wal-Mart and Club Car Wash, and replacing it with a roundabout. MoDOT also plans to build an underpass near the Hy-Vee, which will go under Highway 63 and take motorists to the Highway 63 connector.

MoDOT says 52,000 vehicles a day travel through this area. You can see a video of the planned changes here.