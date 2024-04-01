More than 1,700 students earn degrees this weekend at Mizzou

Mizzou’s winter graduates and their families braved rain and cold temperatures for this weekend’s winter commencement exercises.

A view of the historic Columns on Mizzou’s campus in Columbia (January 2022 file photo courtesy of the MU News Bureau’s Brian Consiglio)

More than 1,700 students earned degrees, with some students receiving more than one degree. UM System President Dr. Mun Choi says Mizzou’s graduates are well prepared to contribute to their communities and to society. Mizzou awarded 1,875 degrees this weekend, with most of them bachelor’s degrees. They awarded 375 master’s degrees and 96 doctoral degrees. Mizzou’s winter graduates represent 42 states and 20 nations.

UM Board of Curators chair Robin Wenneker describes earning a degree as a remarkable accomplishment and a moment of pride for Mizzou graduates, their families and the entire Mizzou community. Curator Wenneker says they’ve excelled while embracing Mizzou’s rich traditions.