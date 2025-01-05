Most Boone County government offices closed Monday; Jefferson City/Fulton city offices closed too

Additional snow accumulation that’s expected to fall tonight into the overnight hours and deteriorating driving conditions have prompted Boone County commissioners to close non-essential government offices and departments on Monday.

A Columbia snow plow operator works on East Broadway on January 5, 2025 (photo courtesy of Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan)

Boone County officials say residents should assume travel on Monday will be dangerous at best, if not impossible. They’re encouraging you to avoid travel. The 13th circuit court in Boone and Callaway counties is also closed on Monday, which means any court hearings originally scheduled for tomorrow in Columbia and Fulton are now cancelled.

Jefferson City and Fulton city offices are also closed on Monday, and both cities say trash collection will not happen on Monday. Fulton and Jefferson City say that weather permitting, trash collection will resume on Tuesday.