Most government offices are closed for Veterans Day

Today is Veterans Day, which is a federal, Missouri, county and municipal holiday.

The Boone County Courthouse is in downtown Columbia (2019 file photo from 939 the Eagle)

Banks and financial institutions are closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery. Most federal, Missouri, county and city offices are closed today to observe Veterans Day, which the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs describes as a celebration “to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”

Most of Jefferson City’s approximately 14,000 state employees are off for Veterans Day, and courthouses in Missouri’s 114 counties are also closed today. That means there will be no court or trials today. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and other emergency services like county Sheriff’s offices are open today.

Veterans Day is one of Missouri’s 13 official state holidays.