Most Missouri state and Columbia offices closed Friday; Columbia parking meters will not be enforced during Fourth of July weekend

Most Missouri state and county offices are closed Friday to observe the Fourth of July holiday.

Most state offices are closed except emergency services like the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Fourth of July is one of Missouri’s 13 state holidays. County courthouses are also closed today, so there is no court.

A Go COMO bus operates near East Broadway and Locust in downtown Columbia (January 22, 2025 file photo courtesy of Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan)

Most Columbia city offices are closed as well, except emergency services like police and fire. Columbia sanitation employees will be collecting residential and commercial trash Friday morning, and the landfill will be open to the public with normal operating hours.

Columbia’s Go COMO bus system will operate on its normal schedule on Friday. While Go COMO won’t operate fixed-route or paratransit service on Saturday, they will run shuttles between downtown Columbia parking garages and Stephens Lake park Saturday evening from 5-11 pm for the Fire in the Sky celebration.

A parking meter near South 8th and Elm in downtown Columbia in December 2025 (file photo courtesy of Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan)

Parking enforcement in city parking garages and at on-street parking spaces is suspended from Friday through Sunday.

What it means: The Fourth of July is one of Missouri’s 13 official state holidays. The holiday will be observed on Friday, since the 4th is on a Saturday this year.