MU Health Care optimistic new program will make life easier for hundreds of cancer patients each year

Mid-Missouri’s only blood and marrow transplant and cellular therapy program has been launched by Columbia-based MU Health Care.

An outside photo of MU Health Care’s Ellis Fischel Cancer Center in Columbia (2024 file photo courtesy of MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze)

This is aimed at assisting patients with blood cancers including lymphomas and leukemias. MU Health Care says the new program launched at Columbia’s Ellis Fischel Cancer Center allows patients and caregivers to remain close to home during their treatment, instead of traveling to St. Louis or Kansas City for extended visits.

MU Health Care’s program is led by hematologist and oncologist Dr. Gerhard Hildebrandt, an internationally recognized bone marrow transplant physician with more than 15 years of experience. Dr. Hildebrandt says the new program will allow MU Health Care to provide potentially life-saving therapies and clinical trials for patients.