MU Health Care to open two express care locations; the Quick Care locations inside Hy-Vee stores will close

Columbia-based MU Health Care plans to open walk-in express care in Columbia and Jefferson City on Saturday August 1.

The new express care will be at the family medicine clinic locations at Columbia’s Battle Avenue medical building on East St. Charles road and in Jefferson City on Madison street. Both sites will offer daily walk-in services and extended evening and weekend hours.

Columbia-based MU Health Care will open a new Express Care in Columbia on August 1 at the Battle Avenue medical building on East St. Charles road (photo courtesy of MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze)

MU Health Care says the express clinics will be open weekdays from 7 am to 7 pm and from 8 to 4 on weekends.

The three Columbia Quick Care locations inside Hy-Vee stores will close after their normal hours on July 31, 2026 (file photo courtesy of MU Health Care’s Eric Maze)

MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze tells 939 the Eagle that the three Columbia Quick Care locations and the Jefferson City Quick Care location will permanently close after their final day of operations on July 31.

The four Quick Care locations are located inside Hy-Vee stores.