MU Health Care’s Capital Region Medical Center honored by transplant network

The Midwest Transplant Network has honored Jefferson City’s Capital Region Medical Center with its Tissue Donation Excellence award.

The four people pictured are, from left, Cheyenne Shikles, Director of Surgical Services at CRMC; Justin Weislocher, Manager of PCU & ICU at CRMC; Wendy Schulte, Manager of Surgery at CRMC; and Lara Richoz, Missouri Transplant Network (May 2025 photo courtesy of MU Health Care’s Eric Maze)

The award is for a higher-than-average number of families granting authorization for tissue donation throughout 2024. Capital Region Medical Center’s chief nursing officer, Debra Deeken, says they pride themselves on helping their families ensure that a loved one’s legacy would live on in someone else through the gift of donation.

A sunrise photo of MU Health Care’s Madison street medical building on Madison street in Jefferson City (2025 file photo courtesy of MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze)

Columbia-based MU Health Care operates Capital Region Medical Center.