MU Health Care’s Capital Region Medical Center honored by transplant network

The Midwest Transplant Network has honored Jefferson City’s Capital Region Medical Center with its Tissue Donation Excellence award.
The award is for a higher-than-average number of families granting authorization for tissue donation throughout 2024. Capital Region Medical Center’s chief nursing officer, Debra Deeken, says they pride themselves on helping their families ensure that a loved one’s legacy would live on in someone else through the gift of donation.
Columbia-based MU Health Care operates Capital Region Medical Center.