MU Health Care’s Quick Care locations to close Friday, after regular business hours

Friday is the final day of operations for Columbia-based MU Health Care’s three Columbia Quick Care locations and their Jefferson City location.

MU Health Care is based in Columbia (file photo courtesy of MU Health Care’s Eric Maze)

They are scheduled to close permanently after today’s regular hours. Those four Quick Care locations are inside Hy-Vee stores.

MU Health Care’s Quick Care location on Columbia’s Grindstone (2025 file photo courtesy of MU Health Care’s Eric Maze)

MU Health Care plans to open walk-in express care in Columbia and Jefferson City on Saturday. The new express care will be at the family medicine clinic locations at the Battle Avenue medical building on Columbia’s East St. Charles road and in Jefferson City on Madison street. Both sites will offer daily walk-in services and extended evening and weekend hours.

MU Health Care says the express clinics will be open weekdays from 7 am to 7 pm and on weekends from 8 to 4.