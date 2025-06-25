Call In:
MU Health Care’s second Mizzou Pharmacy location in Capital City opens Monday

Columbia-based MU Health Care will be opening its second Mizzou Pharmacy location in Jefferson City on Monday, when they open at the Family Medicine Clinic on busy Southwest Boulevard.

This site on Southwest Boulevard will be MU Health Care’s second Mizzou Pharmacy location in Jefferson City (2025 photo courtesy of MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze)

The new location will have a drive-through window and will also offer immunizations, medication synchronization and free prescription delivery. You don’t have to be an MU Health Care patient to have your prescription filled at a Mizzou Pharmacy.

MU Health Care says some Capital Region Medical Center pharmacy staff will be moving to the new location.

