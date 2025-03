The National Weather Service (NWS) says there will be an elevated fire danger Friday afternoon across most of the 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area.

There will be an elevated fire danger Friday afternoon across the 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area (March 7, 2025 photo courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter page)

The NWS in St. Louis cites a combination of gusty southwesterly winds and low relative humidity. You’re being urged to be careful with open flames and discarding cigarettes. You’re also urged to leave any burning to professionals.

The city of Columbia has also put out an advisory, saying today’s fire danger is extremely high.