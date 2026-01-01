Murder trial involving a Holts Summit case continues

By John Marsh

A jury hears from more prosecution witnesses at the Boone County Courthouse in the trial of a woman from Holts Summit charged with killing neighbor Kara Dills during a heated argument. 38-year-old Heather Smith is charged with murder.

During cross-examination, Dill’s mother testified that her daughter would still be alive if Holts Summit police had come to the apartment complex that day. The mother testifies that Smith “caused trouble.”

Defense attorneys say it was a case of self-defense and that Dills pistol-whipped Smith that day. The trial is expected to go all week.