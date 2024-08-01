Natural gas leak may have played a role in JCMO explosion

Investigators now say a natural gas leak may have fueled an explosion at an east side Jefferson City on Saturday.

The explosion flattened the home on St. Louis Road. The Fire Marshal’s report says the condition of the destroyed home has made their investigation very difficult. The cause is still officially under investigation. Seven victims were in the home. One man was trapped and had to be rescued by firefighters. They ranged in age from 29 to 54. Several were taken to University Hospital with critical injuries. Two pets survived the blast.