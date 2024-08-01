New book from Mizzou’s winningest coach to be released next week

Longtime Mizzou wrestling coach Brian Smith has led his team to a 334-120-3 record in 27 years of coaching.

Longtime Mizzou wrestling coach Brian Smith is in his 27th season of coaching the Tigers (photo courtesy of Mizzou Athletics website)

He’s written a new book called “Tiger Style” that comes out next week. Coach Smith will join host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour tomorrow (Saturday) morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” program. Fred and Coach Smith will discuss his legacy, his coaching career and the new book. Coach Smith shares stories in the book about some of his wrestlers over the years, including Mark Ellis and Michael Chandler.

One of the messages in his book is to focus on what you have, and not on what others have. Another step of Tiger Style is to believe and find a way. Then-Mizzou athletic director Mike Alden hired Coach Smith in 1998. Since that time, Smith has coached 64 individual conference champions, 192 NCAA qualifiers, 69 All-American performances and six wrestlers to ten national titles.

Coach Smith surpassed Norm Stewart as Missouri’s winningest coach in March 2023, after earning a Mizzou record 12th conference championship at the Big 12 tournament.

Tomorrow’s interview with Fred Parry and Coach Smith airs from 7-8 am on 939 the Eagle.