New Holts Summit primary care clinic to open Tuesday; UM System President Choi and others to cut ribbon today

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi, MU Health Care leaders, elected officials and others will be in Holts Summit Monday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new primary care clinic there.

The clinic is scheduled to open Tuesday morning.

MU Health Care says it will improve health care for patients who live in Holts Summit and Callaway County. They’ll also partner with the MU Sinclair School of Nursing. School of Nursing officials predict the clinic will expand access to high-quality care in Holts Summit and will help prepare the next generation of nurse practitioners to serve communities across the state.

MU Health Care’s new primary clinic in Holts Summit opens on May 5, 2026 (photo courtesy of MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze)

The new clinic will be open weekdays from 8 to 5 and will offer convenient access to traditional appointments.