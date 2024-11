While there were no severe thunderstorm warnings or tornado warnings in mid-Missouri overnight, storms did bring heavy rain and strong winds and some power outages in nearby Moniteau County.

Our news partner KMIZ reports more than 530 Co-Mo Electric Cooperative customers in Moniteau County were without power at one point.

Co-Mo Electric’s outage map shows power has been restored to most of them, and that about 8 of them are still without power.