NWS: snow, sleet and freezing rain possible this weekend across mid-Missouri

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis is alerting residents about the possibility of a winter storm this weekend in mid-Missouri, starting Saturday evening and continuing through early Monday.

While details are still unclear, the National Weather Service encourages you to have a backup in case you have to travel this weekend. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Lydia Jaja tells 939 the Eagle that while they’re still working on models, snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain are all possible across the listening area. Temperatures are expected to be below freezing Saturday, Sunday and Monday in mid-Missouri, so that will also be an issue.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast and weather information, including in our regular newscasts throughout the day.

