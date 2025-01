Columbia, Ashland and Boonville and much of mid-Missouri are expected to see at least two more inches of new snow by Monday morning.

The National Weather Service’s winter storm warning for mid-Missouri runs through Monday at 6 am (January 5, 2025 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter page)

The winter storm warning for the entire mid-Missouri 939 the Eagle listening area remains in effect until Monday morning at 6. The winter storm has dropped ice, sleet and snow across the region. The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis warns the storm continues to cause dangerous travel conditions into Monday morning.

Blowing snow has also been an issue.