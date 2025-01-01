Call In:
NWS’ winter weather advisory for mid-Missouri goes through Friday evening

Columbia, Jefferson City, Ashland, Boonville, Fulton and the entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area are under a winter weather advisory, through Friday night.

We’ve received at least three inches of snow in south Columbia. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Jared Maples tells 939 the Eagle that our listening area is under the winter weather advisory through 6 pm. Snow will continue into the afternoon. The snow will impact your commute this morning, and the NWS encourages you to give yourself extra time to get to work.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast information.

