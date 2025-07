Motorists and truckers on busy I-70 in mid-Missouri should expect delays on this Tuesday morning in Callaway County.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has closed the westbound driving lane near Route J in Millersburg for pavement repairs at the 137 mile marker. That is the right lane. Crews are paving until noon.

MoDOT crews are currently involved in a $405-million project to rebuild and expand I-70 between Columbia and Kingdom City.