One victim dead after Missouri Blvd. shooting

By John Marsh

Another Mid – Missouri homecoming .. another fatal shooting. One person is dead after being shot multiple times on the parking lot near Chilis and Old Navy on Missouri Blvd. in Jefferson City Saturday night. Lincoln U police tell ABC – 17 one individual involved was a Lincoln alum, but don’t elaborate. The college marked its 100th homecoming last week. A Stephens College student was fatally wounded when she was hit by a stray bullet in downtown Columbia the night of M-U’s homecoming in September.