Osete and Morrell raising money ahead of Tuesday’s judicial election; both have major endorsements

Both candidates who are running to replace retiring mid-Missouri circuit judge Kevin Crane have raised almost or more than $100,000 in campaign contributions for the November election.

The Boone County Courthouse is in downtown Columbia (2019 file photo from 939 the Eagle)

939 the Eagle’s Mike Murphy, who publishes Comobuz, reports former deputy Missouri attorney general Jesus Osete has raised $127,000 during his campaign. Mr. Murphy says $17,000 of that was Counselor Osete’s own cash, citing documents turned in to the Missouri Ethics Commission this week. Mr. Osete, the GOP nominee, is running against associate Circuit Judge Stephanie Morrell, who reports contributions of $97,000. Judge Crane has served on the bench for 17 years and is retiring.

Judge Morrell, the Democratic nominee, tells 939 the Eagle that one of her top priorities involves mental health issues in Boone and Callaway counties. Counselor Osete tells 939 the Eagle that voters want a fair and experienced judge who will uphold the Constitution.

Both candidates have numerous endorsements. Morrell’s endorsements include Boone County Sheriff Dwayne Carey, the Columbia Police Officers Association (CPOA) and Columbia Professional Firefighters local 1055. Counselor Osete’s endorsements include U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Missouri), Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore). Congressman Alford’s district includes Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville and Sturgeon.

Election day is Tuesday November 5.