Owner of iconic Columbia cafe has died

The owner of Columbia’s oldest classic diner has passed away.

Ernie’s Cafe and Steak House is located at 1005 East Walnut in Columbia (2023 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Ernie’s Café and Steak House has announced on its Facebook page that owner Tom Spurling has died. The restaurant’s Facebook post says “Tom deeply loved his staff and all of his customers, both old and new.” Ernie’s, which has been on Walnut since 1934, will be closed on Saturday in order to celebrate Tom’s life.

More than 60 people have already commented on Ernie’s Facebook page about their love for Mr. Spurling and the diner. Restaurant patron Matt Dallmeyer describes Mr. Spurling as one of his best buddies in the world: “He’s always been there for me when I needed encouragement, strength, and positivity. You are truly going to be missed my brother. I hope you’re no longer dealing with any pain. You will be truly missed. God speed, my friend,” Mr. Dallmeyer writes.

Ernie’s Café and Steak House is packed before Mizzou football games on Saturday morning, with diners literally lined up out the door. Ernie’s has been featured on the Food Network as well.