Parlez vous Francais Gouverneur?

Governor Mike Kehoe is in the City of Light. He’s heading up a five – day trade trip to France. 40 – French companies have operations in Missouri. One of those firms, Schnieder Electric, announced a major expansion of their Columbia plant.
