Pope appoints longtime Bishop McKnight as new Archbishop in Kansas City, Kansas

The longtime bishop of the Diocese of Jefferson City will be the next archbishop in Kansas City, Kansas.

Bishop Shawn McKnight has served as the bishop of the Diocese of Jefferson City since 2018 (photo courtesy of the Diocese of Jefferson City website)

Pope Francis has announced that Bishop Shawn McKnight will be introduced today during a 1 o’clock press conference in Kansas City, Kansas. The Diocese of Jefferson City, which also includes Columbia, Fulton, Moberly and Boonville, says McKnight will remain as head of the diocese here for the next seven weeks until he is installed as archbishop in Kansas City on May 27.

Archbishop-designate McKnight has issued a statement, which says his heart is filled with gratitude for parishioners throughout the diocese of Jefferson City. His statement also reads “You welcomed me as your bishop over seven years ago, and together we have grown in faith and service to the Lord. You have been my first flock as a bishop, and that bond will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Bishop McKnight was installed as the bishop of the diocese of Jefferson City in February 2018.