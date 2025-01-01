Popular rural mid-Missouri caterer handling state fair’s ham breakfast Thursday in Sedalia

You’ll be able to meet Governor Mike Kehoe, members of Missouri’s congressional delegation, state lawmakers in both parties and Missouri Supreme Court judges at Thursday morning’s governor’s ham breakfast in Sedalia.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe meets a child from rural Missouri at the state fair in Sedalia (August 2025 photo courtesy of Missouri state fair’s Flickr page)

Today is Governor’s, legislators and judges day at the Missouri state fair. The breakfast begins at 8 at the director’s pavilion on the state fairgrounds and it’s a sellout. Attendees dine on scrambled eggs and country ham prepared by Jackson’s Event Center and Catering in Marshall. Jackson’s staff has been preparing the breakfast since early this morning.

Governor Kehoe will also participate in an 11 o’clock press conference with Missouri Farm Bureau and members of Missouri’s congressional delegation. The state fair will also offer tours of the Parson Arena construction site from 9 am to 1 pm today.