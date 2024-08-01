Pre-trial conference set for today for 1984 Columbia cold case suspect

Look for a jury trial later this month for a former Columbia resident who is charged with the brutal 1984 rape and attempted murder of a woman who was kidnapped while walking to work.

61-year-old James Frederick Wilson remains jailed without bond in Boone County (mug shot courtesy of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department website)

61-year-old James Frederick Wilson of North Carolina is charged in Boone County Circuit Court with forcible rape and first degree assault. 939 the Eagle News was at the Boone County Courthouse for a September court hearing for the Rock Bridge graduate, who has been jailed without bond since 2022.

Graphic court documents say the 1984 victim was abducted near Wilkes and Providence and was driven to northeast Columbia’s Wellington drive, where she was raped twice. Court documents say Wilson used his pocket knife to slash the victim’s throat, causing major damage to her trachea and vocal cords.

Wilson’s pre-trial conference is set for 1:30 this afternoon before Boone County Circuit Court Judge Brouck Jacobs.