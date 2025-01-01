Rail bridge over I-70 near mid-Missouri’s Kingdom City to be removed this week

Work is scheduled to begin Monday evening and continue all week on removing that private rail bridge that crosses I-70 just west of Kingdom City.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to remove this privately-owned rail bridge over I-70 in Kingdom City this week (April 2025 photo courtesy of 939 the Eagle/Y-107’s Cosmo)

Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Improve I-70 statewide coordinator Eric Kopinski says Ozark Valley owns the privately-owned rail bridge that goes over I-70. Mr. Kopinski tells 939 the Eagle that MoDOT has worked out an arrangement with the private owner to remove that bridge, as part of the MODOT’s $405-million project to rebuild and six-lane I-70 between Kingdom City and Columbia.

Mr. Kopinski expects the traffic impact to be minimal, noting work will be done at night. He says it should be done by Thursday evening, weather permitting.