Rock Bridge, Tolton and Helias to play for district football championships Friday

There are still numerous mid-Missouri high school football teams that are still alive in the playoffs:

The Rock Bridge Bruins have improved to 9-1 and have won nine straight, after beating St. Dominic 35-14 in Friday night’s Class 6 district 4 semifinal game. Matt Perkins’ Bruins haven’t lost since the August season opener, when they fell 46-45 to Park Hill in triple overtime. Rock Bridge will travel to eastern Missouri’s Troy to battle undefeated Troy-Buchanan in Friday night’s district championship game. Kickoff is set for 7 pm. The Bruins are led by senior quarterback Brady Davidson, who has committed to Northern Illinois.

The Fr. Tolton Trailblazers will play for a district title Friday night, after beating Centralia 37-20 Friday night in Columbia. Fr. Tolton improves to 9-2 and will face Lafayette County in Friday night’s district championship game in Higginsville. Lafayette County whipped South Callaway 42-12 in Friday night’s semifinal game. The Centralia Panthers finish the season 7-4.

The Helias Crusaders will play for a district championship game at home Friday night, after beating Camdenton 45-17 in Friday night’s semifinal game at Ray Hentges Stadium. Helias will be hosting Lebanon on Friday evening at 7. Lebanon beat Capital City 44-24 in Friday night’s other semifinal game. Helias will host Lebanon at Ray Hentges Stadium. Hall of Famer Kevin Kelly and Tom Kremer will have Friday night’s call on Zimmer sister station Newsradio 950 KWOS.