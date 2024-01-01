Saturday snow causes serious accidents

Saturday’s snow in mid-Missouri led to at least 90 crashes, according to the latest numbers from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F.

National Weather Service (NWS) says Columbia Regional Airport reported 3.2 inches of snow on Saturday, while one 4.2 inches of snow about a mile west of Columbia. Jefferson City had under 2 – inches.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one motorist was killed Saturday in a two vehicle crash on westbound I-70 near the Sorrels overpass, just west of Columbia. A tractor trailer crashed in the snow on eastbound I-70 near Kingdom City Saturday, tying up traffic. State troopers also responded to at least 100 mid-Missouri motorists who were stranded in the snow.