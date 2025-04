Employees at mid-Missouri’s four Schnucks stores will be off on Easter Sunday.

Columbia’s Schnucks store on Clark lane opened in 2022 (file photo courtesy of Schnucks spokesman Paul Simon)

St. Louis-based Schnucks says stores will be closed on Easter so employees can spend time with their families and loved ones. Schnucks will reopen for normal business hours on Monday morning. Schnucks has three Columbia stores and one on Jefferson City’s Missouri Boulevard.

All Schnucks stores across the nation will be closed.