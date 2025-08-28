SEC Nation and Paul Finebaum show to broadcast from Mizzou campus, ahead of Mizzou-Kansas football game

Mizzou’s Carnahan Quad in Columbia is expected to be packed with black and gold on Friday afternoon and Saturday, as “The Paul Finebaum show” and “SEC Nation” broadcast live ahead of the border war battle with Kansas.

A sideline view of Faurot Field in Columbia during Mizzou’s 2025 season opener against Central Arkansas (August 28, 2025 photo from 939 the Eagle and Zimmer Communications photographer LG Patterson)

Saturday afternoon’s 2:30 game at Faurot Field in Columbia is a sellout. It’s the first time the two schools have played in football since 2011 and the first in Columbia since 2006.

A view of Faurot Field and Memorial Stadium in Columbia during Mizzou’s 2025 season opener against Central Arkansas (August 28, 2025 photo from 939 the Eagle and Zimmer Communications photographer LG Patterson)

The SEC Network says “SEC Nation” will be live Saturday morning from 9-11 on the Carnahan Quad with host Laura Rutledge joined by Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow. The “Paul Finebaum show” with Mr. Finebaum will also be on the Carnahan Quad Friday afternoon live from 2-6.

Traffic is expected to be heavy across Columbia on Saturday afternoon and evening. There will also be a number of Kansas Jayhawk football fans in town for the game.