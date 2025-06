Senator Schmitt is confident the ceasefire in the Middle East will hold

Will the ceasefire between Israel and the Iranians hold? Missouri’s junior Senator is confident the President can convince the two parties to back down …

Senator Eric Schmitt stands by the President’s claim the U-S airstrikes took out Iran’s nuclear program. But a leaked bomb damage assessment from the Defense Department says the attacks only set back the Iranians’ work on a nuclear weapon by weeks or months.